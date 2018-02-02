Stopchargingmaria
Tale of the Cat - Exotic Bloom, By Montbrook
Pioneerof the Nile
02/02/2018
About Stopchargingmaria
A dark bay daughter of Tale of the Cat out of the Montbrook mare Exotic Bloom, Stopchargingmaria was campaigned during her racing career by Repole Stables and Town & Country Farms and trained by Todd Pletcher. A winner of seven graded stakes, including three Grade 1s, Stopchargingmaria broke her maiden as a 2-year-old in her career debut at Saratoga in 2013. Later in the year, she won the Grade 3 Tempted Stakes and closed out her juvenile season with a victory in the Grade 2 Demoiselle Stakes at Aqueduct. As a 3-year-old in 2014, Stopchargingmaria won the Grade 2 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico and followed with Grade 1 wins in the Coaching Club American Oaks and Alabama Stakes during the Saratoga meet. As a 4-year-old in 2015, Stopchargingmaria added wins in the Grade 3 Allaire DuPont Distaff Stakes and the Grade 3 Shuvee Handicap before winning the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Distaff at Keeneland. In the Breeders’ Cup, ridden by Javier Castellano, Stopchargingmaria defeated Stellar Wind by a neck. Stopchargingmaria ran twice in 2016 as a 5-year-old before being retired with a record of 9-4-1 from 18 starts and earnings of $3,014,000. She was sold at the Fasig-Tipton Kentucky Fall 2016 Mixed Sale to Three Chimneys Farm for $2,800,000.
Three Chimneys Farm
Three Chimneys Farm is one of the leading thoroughbred breeding operations in North America. Based in Midway, Ky., the farm was founded by Robert and Blythe Clay more than 40 years ago and has overseen prominent stallions such as Seattle Slew, Dynaformer and Rahy. Three Chimneys has also been involved with the breeding and or racing careers of such stellar mares as Hidden Lake, Pompeii, Gorgeous, Ave and Miss Keller.
Committed to continuing this illustrious history, the Borges Torrealba family, in November 2013 acquired a controlling interest in Three Chimneys. Gonçalo Borges Torrealba now serves as its chairman and upholds the longtime core philosophy that has driven the Three Chimneys for decades – “nobody does it alone.”
For 2018, Three Chimneys will stand seven stallions, including Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Gun Runner, champion Will Take Charge and 2013 Belmont Stakes winner Palace Malice.