Stopchargingmaria

Three Chimneys Farm

Three Chimneys Farm is one of the leading thoroughbred breeding operations in North America. Based in Midway, Ky., the farm was founded by Robert and Blythe Clay more than 40 years ago and has overseen prominent stallions such as Seattle Slew, Dynaformer and Rahy. Three Chimneys has also been involved with the breeding and or racing careers of such stellar mares as Hidden Lake, Pompeii, Gorgeous, Ave and Miss Keller.

Committed to continuing this illustrious history, the Borges Torrealba family, in November 2013 acquired a controlling interest in Three Chimneys. Gonçalo Borges Torrealba now serves as its chairman and upholds the longtime core philosophy that has driven the Three Chimneys for decades – “nobody does it alone.”

For 2018, Three Chimneys will stand seven stallions, including Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Gun Runner, champion Will Take Charge and 2013 Belmont Stakes winner Palace Malice.