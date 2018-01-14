Menu

Sabbatical

Medaglia d'Oro - Daydreaming, By A.P. Indy

Phipps Stable

Owner

War Front

Bred To

Born ~5:50 am on 1/19/2018

Foal

Claiborne Farm

Farm

About Sabbatical

A bay daughter of Medaglia d’Oro out of the A.P. Indy mare Daydreaming, Sabbatical was bred and campaigned by Phipps Stable and trained by Claude R. McGaughey III. She broke her maiden in her fourth career start, winning a maiden special weight at Keeneland on April 11, 2014. She added another victory that year in an allowance race at Saratoga. Sabbatical won her third race the following year, earning a victory in an allowance optional claimer at Saratoga. She finished with three wins from 11 career starts.

Videos

First Stroll For Foal Patrol
Whinny, Wobble and Whoops!
Sabbatical Delivers Early!
View All

Daily Routine

Schedule
7am
Breakfast
7:30am
Outside All Day
3pm
Back in the barn
3:30pm
Dinner
Diet
8 quarts of sweet feed

Photos
View All

Blog & Updates

A Mare Behind the Scenes

01/14/2018

Sabbatical is an easy keeper — and Bradley Purcell would know. Purcell is the farm manager at Claiborne Farm, where this year he and his staff care for 147 mares in foal.

 

“You’d never know ...

About the Owner

Phipps Stable

For decades, the Phipps family has been synonymous with thoroughbred racing and a dedication to equine health. At the same time, the Phipps Stable breeding program has been carefully curated through multiple generations, earning myriad trophies, both human and equine.

The Phipps Stable has always been a family business. It was founded by Ogden Phipps and continued by his son, Ogden Mills “Dinny” Phipps. It is now run by Dinny Phipps’ wife, Andrea B. Phipps, and children Lillian Phipps Cardwell, Daisy Phipps Pulito, Samantha Phipps Alvarez and Ogden Phipps II.

The family’s stakes winners through the years have included, among others, Personal Ensign, Easy Goer, Heavenly Prize, My Flag, Storm Flag Flying, Smuggler, Seeking the Gold and, most recently, Point of Entry and 2013 Kentucky Derby winner Orb.

Foaling Updates and Contest Entries

Sign up for Foal Patrol updates and alerts. Enter to win great prizes!
Sign up