Sabbatical

Phipps Stable

For decades, the Phipps family has been synonymous with thoroughbred racing and a dedication to equine health. At the same time, the Phipps Stable breeding program has been carefully curated through multiple generations, earning myriad trophies, both human and equine.

The Phipps Stable has always been a family business. It was founded by Ogden Phipps and continued by his son, Ogden Mills “Dinny” Phipps. It is now run by Dinny Phipps’ wife, Andrea B. Phipps, and children Lillian Phipps Cardwell, Daisy Phipps Pulito, Samantha Phipps Alvarez and Ogden Phipps II.

The family’s stakes winners through the years have included, among others, Personal Ensign, Easy Goer, Heavenly Prize, My Flag, Storm Flag Flying, Smuggler, Seeking the Gold and, most recently, Point of Entry and 2013 Kentucky Derby winner Orb.