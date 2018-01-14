01/14/2018
Sabbatical is an easy keeper — and Bradley Purcell would know. Purcell is the farm manager at Claiborne Farm, where this year he and his staff care for 147 mares in foal.
A bay daughter of Medaglia d’Oro out of the A.P. Indy mare Daydreaming, Sabbatical was bred and campaigned by Phipps Stable and trained by Claude R. McGaughey III. She broke her maiden in her fourth career start, winning a maiden special weight at Keeneland on April 11, 2014. She added another victory that year in an allowance race at Saratoga. Sabbatical won her third race the following year, earning a victory in an allowance optional claimer at Saratoga. She finished with three wins from 11 career starts.
For decades, the Phipps family has been synonymous with thoroughbred racing and a dedication to equine health. At the same time, the Phipps Stable breeding program has been carefully curated through multiple generations, earning myriad trophies, both human and equine.
The Phipps Stable has always been a family business. It was founded by Ogden Phipps and continued by his son, Ogden Mills “Dinny” Phipps. It is now run by Dinny Phipps’ wife, Andrea B. Phipps, and children Lillian Phipps Cardwell, Daisy Phipps Pulito, Samantha Phipps Alvarez and Ogden Phipps II.
The family’s stakes winners through the years have included, among others, Personal Ensign, Easy Goer, Heavenly Prize, My Flag, Storm Flag Flying, Smuggler, Seeking the Gold and, most recently, Point of Entry and 2013 Kentucky Derby winner Orb.